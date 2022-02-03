High school basketball: Wilkerson stuffs stat sheet in North road win

Staff report

DENTON — Senior Hannah Wilkerson had 18 points, 10 assists, five blocks, four steals and three rebounds on Wednesday for North Rowan’s girls basketball team.

The Cavaliers won 54-41 at South Davidson for a Central Carolina Conference victory.

It was easier than the final score looks. North took charge early and usually led by 18 or 20 in the second half. Wilkerson and Bailee Goodlett, who also scored 18 points, were able to sit down with about four minutes left and the Cavaliers comfortably leading 52-34.

North (14-6, 8-1) missed quite a few layups and had some 0-for-2s on free-throw opportunities, but the Cavaliers worked the ball for good shots against South Davidson’s 1-3-1 zone.

Wilkerson, who surpassed 1,400 points for her career, got the Cavaliers started with an aggressive first quarter. She had back-to-back assists to Goodlett, who made a 3-pointer and a layup.

North zoomed off to a 20-7 start and took a 36-20 lead to halftime.

Brittany Ellis had 10 points and six steals. She dished to Krisstyle Stockton for North’s last bucket.

Chloee Stoner, Dasia Elder and Bloom Goodlett combined for 10 rebounds. Bloom Goodlett blocked two shots.

North is ninth in the 1A West RPI rankings, South Davidson (9-7, 3-5) has some shooters. The Wildcats are 25th in the 1A West RPI rankings, so they are in good shape to make the playoffs.

N. Rowan 23 13 11 7 — 54

S. Davidson 14 6 7 14 — 41

NORTH — Wilkerson 18, Bailee Goodlett 18, Ellis 10, Stoner 5, Stockton 3.