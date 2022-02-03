High school basketball: Road win for North boys

DENTON — North Rowan’s boys basketball team got scoring from nine players, topped 80 for the first time since Christmas and beat South Davidson 82-69 on Wednesday.

It wasn’t a routine Central Carolina Conference victory for North, as the Wildcats played well on their home floor, put five men in double digits and stuck with North for a half.

North led 32-30 at the break.

The Cavaliers (13-3, 6-3) finally got some separation with a 29-point third quarter.

Amir Alexander led North’s scoring with 18 points, while Amari McArthur got 12.

Derrick Hanson had 11 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and four assists. Quashawn Carpenter had nine points, six assists and three steals.

North forced 24 turnovers.

Hayden Smith, who averages 21 points, had 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting and collected 10 rebounds for South Davidson (5-13, 1-8), Tanner Delattre scored 15.

Ranked 12th in RPI in 1A West, the Cavaliers are scheduled to host South Stanly, ranked 48th, in a non-conference game tonight.

*North got 17 points from Jayden Polk and Dyzarious Carpenter and 10 from Mike Strickland to win the jayvee boys game.

N. Rowan     14   18   29   21   — 82

S. Davidson  12   18  19    20   — 69

NORTH — Alexander 18, McArthur 12, Hanson 11, Q. Carpenter 9, Charleston 8, D. Carpenter 8, Maxwell 6, Hailey 5, Whitney 5.

SD — Smith 19, Delattre 15, Davis 12, Shively 11, Wood 10, Coble 2.

 

 

 

 

