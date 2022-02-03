College basketball: Catawba men can’t break the pattern

Myles Washington. File photo.

Staff report

SALISBURY — Queens joined the South Atlantic Conference for the 2013-14 school year, and Catawba has yet to beat the Royals in men’s basketball.

Queens held off the Indians 73-67 at Goodman Gym on Wednesday to make it 20 in a row in the series.

Catawba has had some excellent teams in that span, but Queens always seems to be a little better.

Queens (19-3, 15-3) is ranked 17th in Division II and is on the top of the SAC standings, so the Royals are beating just about everyone. They aren’t just picking on Catawba.

Catawba (9-10, 8-9) got 13 points from Myles Washington, 11 from Bernard Pelote and 10 from Ray Kowalski.

Down 13 at halftime, Catawba stayed in the game, but never caught up in the second half.

Turnovers and offensive rebounds were almost even. Catawba just didn’t shoot well enough to beat Queens — 39 percent from the field and 6-for-28 from 3. Catawba also didn’t get to the foul line enough (eight attempts).

Jamari Smith scored 21 to lead the Royals.

Queens shot 47 percent — and the streak continues.

Queens 47 29 — 76

Catawba 34 33 — 67

QUEENS — Smith 21, Turner 14, Hubbard 11, McKee 10, Dye 9, Mathews 6, Fowler 3, Dilling 2.

CATAWBA — Washington 13, Pelote 11, Kowalski 10, Tinsley 9, C. Robinson 9, Gerald 8, Huiett 3, Nelson 2, Bowen 2.

