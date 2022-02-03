College basketball: Blue Bears win on road

Staff report

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. — The final stat sheet didn’t look great, but Livingstone’s men’s basketball rallied for a 71-63 CIAA road victory at Lincoln on Wednesday.

Livingstone (10-4, 7-2) made 23 turnovers, hit only two 3-pointers and shot 44.3 percent, but Lincoln (14-8, 7-4) had 25 turnovers and shot under 40 percent.

The Blue Bears put four in double figures at Manuel Rivero Gym. That was enough to withstand 25 points by Lincoln’s Zahrion Blue.

Malik Smith led Livingstone with 13 points. Khyree Temple scored 11. O’Koye Parker and Navar Elmore had 10 each.

Elmore also had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Livingstone 29 42 — 71

Lincoln 35 28 — 63

LIVINGSTONE — Smith 13, Temple 11, Elmore 10, Parker 10, Leach 8, Maddux 5, Hicks 4, Carpenter 3, Broadnax 3, Robinson 2, McRae 2.

LINCOLN — Blue 25, Cleveland 9, Williams 8, Hudson 8, Coots 6, Miles 5, Camper 2.