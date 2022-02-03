Blotter: Feb. 3

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A substitute teacher was assaulted Tuesday at West Rowan Middle School.

• A drug overdose was reported Tuesday in the 200 block of Redmon Road in Cleveland.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods on Tuesday reported the larceny of shoes in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• A man reported a break-in Tuesday in the 100 block of Mendenhall Road in Salisbury. The estimated loss was $3,000.

• Dollar General on Tuesday reported propane tanks stolen from a cage in the 8700 block of Woodleaf Road in Woodleaf.

• John Charles Cronin, 33, was charged Tuesday with possessing a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Peeler Road. The vehicle was reported stolen in Florida. Cronin also was charged with possessing a controlled substance on a penal institute’s premises.

• David Lee Winecoff, 33, was charged Tuesday with felony larceny after breaking and entering at the intersection of Statesville Boulevard and N.C. 801.

• William Michael Schell, 45, was charged Tuesday with assault by pointing a gun in the 1300 block of Circle Drive in China Grove.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman reported an attempted vehicle theft Tuesday in the 700 block of East Liberty Street.

• A woman reported a burglary Tuesday in the 700 block of East Liberty Street.

• A woman reported an attempted larceny from a motor vehicle Tuesday in the 600 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a larceny from a vehicle in the 600 block of Brenner Avenue.

• A woman reported a burglary Tuesday in the 800 block of Faith Road.

• Shots were fired into a building Tuesday in the 1000 block of Locke Street. No one was injured.

• State Employees Credit Union on Wednesday reported fraudulent checks in the 1000 block of Mooresville Road.

• Dalton Cain Barnes, 18, was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary in the 200 block of North Long Street in Salisbury.