High school basketball: Tough times continue for South boys

Published 1:52 am Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Post Sports

South’s Elijah Anderson. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

 

Staff report

LANDIS — The average South Rowan boys basketball game this season has been a 75-36 loss.

South’s 82-36 South Piedmont Conference loss to Concord on Tuesday didn’t adjust the season profile any, but the Raiders, shorthanded and undersized, gave it what they had just as they did in a 79-36 loss to Concord in early January.

The second-place Spiders (15-3, 6-2) are quick and tough and took a commanding 43-15 halftime lead.

Concord is ranked 11th in 3A West in the RPI rankings released by the NCHSAA this week.

South (0-17, 0-9) is ranked 53rd out of the 55 3A West teams.

As usual, there were bright spots for the Raiders.

Jadon Moore, a freshman, scored 11 and was in double figures for the first time.

Jacob Ritchie, who has averaged 11.1 points per game since he was cleared to play in late December, scored 10.

 

Concord    20  23  25   14  — 82

South         8     7    12    9   — 36

SOUTH — Moore 11, Ritchie 10, Jones 6, Anderson 5, McGuire 3, Gould 2,

 

 

 

 

 

 

