High school basketball: South girls cruise

Staff report

LANDIS — South Rowan’s 63-14 girls basketball romp against Concord on Tuesday was an easy one.

South Rowan head coach Alex Allen looks forward to winning some of the hard ones in the South Piedmont Conference.

South won a total of six games in Allen’s first two seasons. Now the Raiders (8-9, 4-5) are on the bubble for a spot in the state playoffs. South is 31st in the 3A West RPI rankings that are based on your winning percentage, the winning percentage of your opponents and the winning percentage of your opponents’ opponents.

South finished a season sweep of Concord, which is ranked 50th among the 55 3A teams.

South led 16-0 after the first quarter and was up 35-7 at halftime against the Spiders (0-15, 0-8). South reached a running clock (a lead of 42) in the third quarter.

Madilyn Cherry made three 3-pointers and scored a career-high 16 for the Raiders.

Bethany Rymer is making a senior charge toward 1,000 points. She got some rest against the Spiders, scored 15 and boosted her career total to 931.

Abby Bruce had a career-high nine points.

Junior Mackenzie Chabala, who scores mostly on offensive rebounds and free throws, scored seven and is closing in on 500 in a hard-working career.

Hannah Atwell made two 3-pointers in the first quarter for six, and fellow freshman Kynlee Dextraze also scored six.

Concord 0 7 5 2 — 16

South 16 19 20 8 — 63

CONCORD — Hollis 9, A. Williams 2, K. Williams 2, Jackson 1.

SOUTH — Cherry 16, Rymer 15, Bruce 9, Chabala 7, Dextraze 6, Atwell 6. Elliot 2, Beaver 2.