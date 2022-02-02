Blotter: Juveniles found with baseball bat in truck after neighborhood’s mailboxes damaged

SALISBURY — Sheriff’s office deputies found three juveniles in a truck with a baseball bat inside after 18 mailboxes were damaged Saturday night in a Rowan County neighborhood.

The juveniles will be charged in connection with the incident, the Rowan County Sheriffs Office said. Their parents were notified.

The incident occurred in the Anchor Downs neighborhood, which is at High Rock Lake. In addition to the mailboxes, people reported damaged landscaping and lights. After a suspicious vehicle report, deputies found the juveniles in the back of a broken-down truck. They found the bat under a rear seat.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man reported a stolen firearm Friday in the 2900 block of Shuping Mill Road in Rockwell.

• Andy’s Auto Sales on Friday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 2300 block of South U.S. 29 in China Grove.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a vehicle he left on Interstate 85 one day earlier.

• A drug overdose was reported Friday in the 1000 block of Pond Court in Kannapolis.

• A stolen truck was found Saturday at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Cool Springs Road in Woodleaf.

• An assault was reported Saturday in the 2000 block of Hobson Road in Cleveland.

• A man on Sunday reported a burglary in the 1600 block of Glover Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported the larceny of a license plate Sunday from a vehicle in the 2400 block of Sherrills Ford Road in Salisbury.

• Kevin Neal Arnette, 33, was charged Sunday with assault on emergency personnel in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.