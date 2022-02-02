Area Sports: Salisbury girls romp

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s girls pounded Thomasville 73-4 for a Central Carolina Conference basketball win on Monday.

The Hornets led 29-2 after the first quarter.

Kyla Bryant scored 11 of her 21 points in the first quarter. Rachel McCullough added 17.

Thomasville 2 1 1 0 — 4

Salisbury 29 19 8 17 — 73

THOMASVILLE — Taylor 4.

SALISBURY — Bryant 21, McCullough 17, Huntley 9, Dalton 6, Noble 5, Morgan 4, Gibson 4, Nwafor 3, Arnold 2, Walker 2.

North Rowan girls

HUNTERSVILLE — North Rowan’s lost girls lost at 4A power North Meck 70-50 on Monday.

North Rowan (13-6) got down 14 points in the first quarter but settled in and played well after that.

Hannah Wilkerson scored 16 for the Cavaliers and had five assists, four rebounds and two blocks.

Bailee Goodlett had 13 points, three steals and three assists. Brittany Ellis scored 12 points. Bloom Goodlett had five points. Chloee Stoner scored four and had seven rebounds.

“Slow start and tough to get into a rhythm,” North Rowan coach Anthia Smith said. “We kept pushing and had a better second half, but we need to put four quarters together. North Meck has a great program, and they said good about our team.”

No boys game was played.

N. Rowan 6 14 18 12 — 50

N. Meck 20 15 14 21 — 70

NORTH ROWAN — Wilkerson 16, Bailey Goodlett 13, Ellis 12, Bloom Goodlett 5, Stoner 4,

HS wrestling

West Rowan defeated Asheboro in the first round but lost to North Henderson in the second round of the 3A dual team playoffs on Monday.

•••

Davie advanced in 4A with wins against Weddington and Northern Guilford.

Davie will wrestle Northwest Guilford in the third round. The winner of that match wrestles the Hickory Ridge-Lake Norman winner.

HS indoor track

Eli Julian (South Rowan ran a 4:33.06 mile in the Mondo Elite Invitational in Winston-Salem and finished 12th.

HS football

South Rowan safety Gabe Pozyck competed in Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Tampa.

HS baseball

Former Salisbury High and Concord Academy player J.T. Taylor will be playing for Combine Academy this season.

Catawba athletics

Catawba men’s lacrosse was picked to finish sixth in the South Atlantic Conference out of 11 teams. Defender Payton Leonard was a first team preseason All-SAC pick.

•••

Catawba women’s lacrosse was picked ninth.

•••

Catawba softball tied for seventh (out of 13) in the preseason poll for the SAC.

Lincoln Memorial is the favorite. Anderson was picked second and Lenoir-Rhyne third.

College basketball

Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) scored 30 points on 13-for-18 shooting in Wingate’s 81-57 win against Lincoln Memorial on Saturday.

Troutman had 10 rebounds and four assists.

The junior is a SAC Player of the Year candidate for the Bulldogs (18-1, 16-0).