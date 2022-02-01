Salisbury man charged after car break-in victim follows suspect until police arrive

SALISBURY — A 39-year-old man faces break-in and drug possession charges after his alleged victim followed him until he was stopped by police.

Kevin DeWayne Ghent of Salisbury was charged with breaking into a vehicle, two counts of possession of a schedule two controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule six controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Innes Street. The owner of the vehicle that was broken into followed the suspect and notified police, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department.

Salisbury Police stopped the break-in suspect in the 1000 block of East Innes Street at a Circle K gas station and convenience store. Officers searched his vehicle and found a number of controlled substances, DeSantis said.

Ghent is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center with a $20,000 bond.