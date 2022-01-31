Landis Police ask for public’s help in Oaks of Landis thefts, stolen gun, suspicious vehicle incidents

LANDIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in a trio of incidents officers that may be related.

Early Thursday, an unknown man entered several vehicles in the Oaks of Landis subdivision, removing items and valuables before fleeing the scene. Officers conducted a neighborhood canvass and retrieved video footage.

Footage released by police shows a person with dark pants, a hood over his head and a face covering approaching a dark-colored Jeep at 3:36 a.m. on Thursday. While black and white images and videos released by police show the man’s jacket to be lighter in color, full color videos show the jacket as dark in color, too.

In addition, police received a call about a found firearm near a park in the same subdivision. Officers recovered the gun and learned it was reported stolen in Mecklenburg County.

Later while on routine patrol, officers located a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers attempted to contact the occupants of the vehicle, but they fled foot. The vehicle they were occupying was also reported stolen out of Mecklenburg County. It was towed from the scene after officers conducted an investigation and searched for the occupants. The Landis Police Department received assistance from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the China Grove Police Department.

The Landis Public Safety Department Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance for the identification and apprehension of the suspect(s) involved in these crimes and believe they could be related, a news release said.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. D.C. Toms by calling (704) 245-7179 or emailing dtoms@townoflandisnc.gov.