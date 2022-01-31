Blotter: Jan. 31

In Salisbury Police reports: 

• A woman reported credit card fraud in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $733.

• A juvenile was bitten by an animal Thursday in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue.

• A woman reported an assault Saturday in the 800 block of Klumac Road.

• A man on Saturday reported credit card fraud in Salisbury.

• AT&T reported a burglary Saturday in the 200 block of South Church Street.

• A woman overdosed Saturday in the 300 block of Laurel Pointe Circle.

• Speedway reported a burglary Sunday in the 500 block of East Innes Street.

• A man reported fraud Sunday in the 700 block of South Ellis Street.

• A man reported credit card fraud Sunday in the 300 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman reported larceny Sunday in the 700 block of North Ellis Street.

• A man overdosed Sunday in the 500 block of Lafayette Circle.

• Norkasha Shaquanta Clemons, 29, was charged Thursday with misdemeanor child abuse in the 300 block of Ashbrook Road.

• Joshua Nathaniel Sims, 23, was charged Saturday with breaking and entering.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Marcus Edwin Hayes, 39, was charged Thursday with assault by pointing a gun at the intersection of Trading Ford Way and N.C. 150 in Salisbury.

• Jody Edgar Hall, 51, was charged Thursday with possession of firearms by a felon in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Jasmine Lashawn Seabrooks, 25, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 1000 block of Mooresville Road in Salisbury.

