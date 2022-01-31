Blotter: East Spencer man arrested on federal drug, gun charges

EAST SPENCER – An East Spencer man was arrested Sunday up for weapon and drug charges in Charlotte.

Justice Devine McMillan, 44, was charged for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a criminal database search result attached to a warrant for McMillan’s arrest.

The same result also listed McMillan as armed and dangerous as well as an escape risk. McMillan’s first felony convictions were for assault in 1999. In 2005, he was convicted of felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

In other weekend arrests:

• Trevor O’Neal Burris, 29, was charged with second-degree kidnapping on Sunday for allegedly confining a victim against her will.

• Joseph Paul Cassels, 37, of Salisbury was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday. Cassels was allegedly found in possession of the drug and a smoking device with residue.

• Najaira Aguirre Padilla, 34, of Kannapolis was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule two controlled substance on Friday. Padilla was allegedly found in possession of 13 doses of hydrocodone.

• Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 25, of Salisbury was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday for an offense dated Jan. 25. He was allegedly found in possession of the drug and a glass smoking device with residue.

• John Everett Chriscoe, 42, of Salisbury was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing on Friday. Chriscoe was allegedly found in possession of the drug and was trespassing at the Pizza Hut location on East Innes Street.

• William Troy Wilson, 26, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on a prison or jail premises on Friday. Wilson was allegedly found in possession of Subutex in the Rowan County Detention Center.