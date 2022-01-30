US flag presented to Rufty-Holmes Senior Center

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 30, 2022

By Paris Goodnight

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center Facility Manager Randy Crowell put up a flag that flew over the US Capitol after it was presented by Rep. Ted Budd’s office on Tuesday.

Kyle Bridges of Budd’s office joined and Allison Paul, Rufty-Holmes program manager, during the event.

Rufty-Holmes President and retired LTC Gary Applewhite joined Ronnie Smith of The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Central Carolina Chapter (NC20) in accepting the flag. The MOAA chapter meets monthly at the senior center.

