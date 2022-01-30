United Way accepting funding applications from agencies providing food and shelter programs

SALISBURY — The Rowan County United Way is accepting applications from local agencies that are in need of funding to provide emergency food and shelter programs.

The United Way has been selected to distribute $192,901 in federal funding to support such programs, including $47,155 through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency and $145,746 appropriated by the American Rescue Plan Act. Although the two funding sources are for the same purpose, they require separate application processes.

Rowan County was selected for the funding by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consisting of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

A local board made up of representatives from county government, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, the Catholic community, the Protestant community, the Jewish community, Rowan County United Way and a homeless advocate will determine how the funds awarded to Rowan County will be distributed among local service agencies. The local board’s recommendation will be submitted to a national board who will transfer the funding directly to the approved agencies.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must meet this criteria:

• Be a private voluntary non-profit or unit of government

• Be eligible to receive federal funds

• Have an accounting system

• Practice nondiscrimination

• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

• If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Rowan County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter Funds previously with The Salvation Army, Rowan Helping Ministries, Family Crisis Council and Capstone Recovery participating. During the last phases of funding, these agencies were responsible for providing 5,297 meals and 12,274 nights of lodging. They also assisted with 103 rent/mortgage bills and 99 utility bills.

Agencies interested in applying for funds must contact the Rowan County United Way office at financedirector@rcunitedway.org, for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.