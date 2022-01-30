Letter: Sacrifice for the greater good

I was at the Salisbury VA last week and couldn’t help but notice that everyone wore a mask, veterans and staff. And I thought, “These are people from all branches of the military who have at one point in their lives put personal beliefs on hold to serve their country, and here they are doing it again serving each other and their country.”

The different branches don’t always see eye to eye. For instance, don’t tell a Marine he was in the Navy unless your health insurance is paid up, but we all gave our best and unitedly served our country wherever we were sent. I would like to see that same attitude when it comes to wearing a mask. You don’t have to agree, but do it for others. It’s a darn small sacrifice for the greater good.

— Dale Borland

Salisbury