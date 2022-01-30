Letter: Democrats know what’s coming in 2022 elections

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 30, 2022

I see where the Rowan County Democrats have launched a “voters speak” to highlight letters published in the Post from local voters to further engage and mobilize ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Really? Sounds as if they know that with Joe Biden’s open border policies, his shutdown of the Keystone XL Pipeline leading to skyrocketing gas prices and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, not to mention his declining cognitive ability that Democrats face a “bloodbath” this November.

While the editor of the Post claims the newspaper is not biased, the slant of this article suggests that is not true. And who are all these Democratic activists who continue to write letters revealing their Trump derangement syndrome violating the Post’s frequency rules. Sounds biased to me!

Mr. Bergeron knows this, yet continues to allow the Post to serve as a platform for the far left agenda. Come on man!

— Don Pruitt

China Grove

Editor’s note: The Post limits writers to one letter every 14 days and welcomes letters from anyone who’s interested in writing them. Guidance for doing so can be found at salisburypost.com/services/submit-letter.

