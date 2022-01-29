Creating quality family time during adverse weather conditions

By Kysha Rooks

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Families today face hectic schedules while trying to spend quality time together. Many factors like work, school, sports, appointments and extracurricular activities may contribute to less family time. Sometimes we can take advantage of having downtime due to winter weather conditions that allow us to spend more time at home with family to engage in fun educational games, cooking healthy meals together, and creating new memories.

Snowy conditions often offer a perfect timing to create and strengthen family bonds, especially when spending time cooking together. Family members can create experiences of modeled behavior through acts of service. Children can learn how to treat others with kindness as seen from adults or parents. For example, putting away dishes after a meal demonstrates the willingness to be kind to each other. Preparing different recipes and eating meals together also play a significant role in promoting positive communication skills.

Games play a significant role in advancing individuals’ mental and physical well-being. For example, playing Scrabble encourages creativity and teamwork. Moreover, it gives adults and children problem-solving skills to help them in other life circumstances. Chess and card games are games that encourage innovation and expression. Primarily, the activities involved in each contest encourage individuals to develop individualized solutions to win or work together. Family members not involved in the games can cheer others to encourage them and promote bonding as they celebrate small achievements.

Family bonding is undoubtedly one of the most significant elements of a cohesive family. Nevertheless, there are numerous activities families can enjoy during adverse weather. The goal is to take advantage of the time we have to spend with family in this fast-paced society.

Kysha Rooks is an Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) educator with the Rowan County Extension.