College basketball: LC drops road doubleheader

Livingstone’s Khyree Temple.

File photo.

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — Javonte Cooke scored 24 points as Winston-Salem State rallied to beat Livingstone’s men’s basketball team 76-70 on Saturday.

The Rams were spurred on in the CIAA contest at the Gaines Center by a crowd of 1,000 fans, mostly WSSU students.

Livingstone led by as many as 13 points in the first half, took an eight-point lead to halftime, and went back up by 12 with 16;42 remaining.

But the Rams caught up at 55-all with 9:30 to go.

WSSU took the lead for good on a dunk by Cooke with 2:46 left.

Both teams shot 48.4 percent.

Livingstone (9-5) battered the Rams on the boards, but that advantage was negated by WSSU’s 22-11 edge in the turnover battle.

Darrus Maddox scored 17 for Livingstone. Navar Elmore had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Khyree Temple scored 12, while Deshone Hicks had 11.

Isaac Parson scored 16 for the Rams (13-5).

Both teams are 4-1 in the Southern Division.

Livingstone 41 29 — 70

WSSU 33 43 — 76

LIVINGSTONE — Maddux 17, Elmore 13, Temple 12, Hicks 11, Smith 8, Carpenter 6, Knight 3.

WSSU — Cooke 24, Parson 16, Hicklin 12, Ferrell 9, Teel 7, Wilkins 4.

WOMEN

Winston-Salem State’s women are 6-1 at home after beating Livingstone 72-54 on Saturday at the Gaines Center.

Amaya Tucker scored 18 for the Rams. Kennedi Simmons had 13 points, and Kendra Ross added 11.

Daijah Turner scored 15 for Livingstone (3-14). Jamiah Lane had 10.

The difference was at the foul line where the Rams were a stellar 28-for-32. Livingstone was 12-for-21 on free throws.

Livingstone shot 0-for-13 from 3, while WSSU made four 3-pointers.

Livingstone 11 9 19 15 — 54

WSSU 15 17 22 18 — 72

LIVINGSTONE — Turner 15, Lane 10, Boyce 9, Carter 7, Griffith 4, McGahee 3, Marcus 2, Fulton 2, Papakonstantinou 2.

WSSU — Tucker 18, Simmons 13, Ross 11, Prichard 7, Gipson 6, K. Hall 6, Williams 5, Burns 2, E. Hall 2, Spaulding 2.