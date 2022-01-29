College basketball: Bacot leads Tar Heels in rout of Wolfpack

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Armando Bacot recorded his 16th double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, and North Carolina beat North Carolina State 100-80 on Saturday.

It was the fourth game in eight days for the Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) who have won three straight. The Tar Heels never trailed in a contest in which the members of the 1981-82 national championship team were honored before tip-off.

North Carolina put up a season-high 56 points before halftime on the strength of 10-for-15 shooting from 3-point range and finished 15 for 27 from behind the arc.

Brady Manek led the first-half blitz with four 3s and seven Tar Heels recorded a 3. The 56-first half points were just two shy of what North Carolina tallied in a 58-47 win over Boston College on Wednesday night.

In addition to Bacot’s double-double, he recorded six blocked shots. Caleb Love scored 21 points and R.J. Davis and Manek scored 17 apiece.

North Carolina led 56-31 at halftime and pushed the margin to 73-38 on Davis’ 3 with 14:53 remaining.

Terquavion Smith scored 34 points and Jericole Hellems 25 for North Carolina State.

The Tar Heels lead the all-time series, 162-79, winning 34 of the last 39 and 51 of the last 63 games against the Wolfpack.

Up next for North Carolina State (10-12, 3-8) is a Wednesday night matchup at home against Syracuse. North Carolina travels to Louisville for a Tuesday contest.

Appalachian State 72, UALR 57

BOONE— Donovan Gregory had a career-high 23 points as Appalachian State beat Arkansas-Little Rock. Adrian Delph had 19 points and nine rebounds for Appalachian State (14-9, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its sixth straight win.

CJ Huntley added 14 points. Justin Forrest had 12 points and six rebounds.

Myron Gardner had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (7-11, 2-4).

Campbell 77, High Point 72

BUIES CREEK — Jordan Whitfield and Jesus Carralero scored 14 points apiece and Campbell beat High Point for its third-straight win.

Cedric Henderson Jr. added 13 points, Messiah Thompson scored 12 and Ricky Clemons had 10 for the Fighting Camels (12-7, 5-3 Big South). Zach Austin scored a season-high 21 points and had seven rebounds and Alex Holt scored 18 for the Panthers (9-12, 3-4).

Samford 74, Western Carolina 64

CULLOWHEE — Jermaine Marshall had 18 points to lead five Samford players in double figures as the Bulldogs beat Western Carolina. Jaron Rillie added 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Tyler Harris had 14 points for the Catamounts (8-14, 2-7 Southern Conference), whose losing streak reached five games.

William & Mary 65, Elon 61

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Ben Wight had 16 points as William & Mary edged Elon. Brandon Carroll had 10 points for William & Mary (5-17, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association).

Darius Burford had 20 points for the Phoenix (6-16, 3-6). Hunter McIntosh added 14 points.