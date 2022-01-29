Ann Farabee column: Receive it!

By Ann Farabee

The beautiful 10-year-old girl with long blonde hair, dressed in a magnificent pink and white outfit, picked up the next birthday gift to open. Ripping the ribbon and the paper away so she could get to it quickly happened in a split second, as those at her party watched.

When she finally got into the box, she began to cry. She threw it onto the floor, with the gift still inside, while screaming, “I don’t want it!”

I am certain that her mother was quite embarrassed as party-goers were standing by to see her open the gifts they had brought. For the party not only included other 10-year-olds, but also their parents. The reason I am so certain the mother was embarrassed is because I was the mother!

To say I still remember that moment from over 25 years ago would be an understatement. All the parents in attendance had politely laughed it off, but I was not laughing. Mortified would be a better descriptive word.

Not only had she rejected the gift, but she did not even care enough to take it out of the box to look at it.

What on Earth was she thinking?

That beautiful gift remained in the box on her closet floor for way too long. Then, one day, she opened it, put the outfit on, and proudly pranced around to show it to us. I could not help myself — I had to remind her that she had said she didn’t want it. Her response, “I didn’t know how beautiful it was! I do want it!”

It became her favorite. It became the outfit she would not — and could not — live without. Had she never opened it up and received the gift, she would have missed out on the greatest outfit ever!

Thankfully, we are not like that! No, we would never respond that way. Only a child would not receive a gift that had been so freely given, right?

Ephesians 2:8 says that by grace are we saved through faith — and not of ourselves. It is the gift of God.

It’s a gift. Don’t reject it! Receive it!

Romans 6:23 says that the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life.

It’s a gift. Don’t reject it! Receive it!

Ecclesiastes 3:12-13 says that the ability to rejoice and enjoy life is a gift from God.

It’s a gift. Don’t reject it! Receive it!

James 1:17 says that every good and perfect gift is from above and comes down from the the father of lights. So, let’s look toward the sky and envision our heavenly father — who is the father of lights — showering down every good and perfect gift from above directly onto us.

It is the gift of God.

Receive it!

Yes, the 10-year-old rejected her gift. She thought she did not want it — but time proved her wrong! She did want it!

We can be the same way — by not receiving the gift of God.

What on Earth are we thinking?

I mean — what in heaven’s name are we thinking?

There are — and will always be — gifts of God.

They are available for us on Earth and in heaven.

We just need to reach out to receive them.

