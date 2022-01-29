Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority to host Pink Goes Red event

The Delta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will be hosting a virtual Pink Goes Red for Heart Health Event at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. Pink Goes Red is an annual event when the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha join with the American Heart Association in the fight against heart disease in order to improve the health of all women.

On this special day, Alpha Kappa Alpha women will take off their pink and wear red for the day to raise awareness of this deadly disease and promote life changes that will increase the longevity and quality of the lives of women around the globe. As we observe Pink Goes Red Impact Day, here are some unsettling truths about heart disease and high blood pressure and undeniable truths about prevention that can help to stem the tide of this dreadful disease.

The truth about heart disease:

Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 50,000 African-American women annually.

Forty-nine percent of African American women 20 years of age and older have heart disease.

Only 52% of African-American women are aware of the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

Only 36% of African-American women know that heart disease is their greatest health risk

The truth about high blood pressure:

More than 40% of African-Americans suffer from high blood pressure which is more severe in African-Americans than whites and develops earlier in life.

Early diagnosis and treatment can result in a better quality of life and lower mortality from the condition.

African-Americans generally tend to have higher rates of obesity and diabetes which puts the population at greater risk for high blood pressure and heart disease.

The truth about prevention:

Be honest with and about yourself. African-American women, particularly those who consider themselves perfectly healthy, too often fail to acknowledge that their perception may not always equal reality.

Lower your salt and sodium intake. Before you consume it, read the label and be knowledgeable about what is contained in the food you eat.

Commit to improving your eating habits by developing a healthy diet and healthy cooking skills. Eat more fruits and vegetables and stay hydrated.

Get moving! Practice an active lifestyle and eliminate sedentary practices from your daily routine.

Schedule regular check-ups with your physician to monitor your health.

This year’s featured guest speaker Dr. Kobina A. Wilmont, a cardiovascular disease specialist. Wilmot is board-certified in general cardiology, nuclear cardiology, echocardiography and cardiac CT. He is also an assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine. Wilmot currently works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute at Rowan Medical Center. He is the director of noninvasive imaging and the regional director Cardio-oncology at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute Salisbury.