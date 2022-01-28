High school basketball: Weather forecast causes schedule changes
Published 12:07 pm Friday, January 28, 2022
Staff report
More snow is on the way tonight.
Administrators have made adjustments for games that were scheduled for tonight, and there have been several postponements.
West Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus
Postponed. Rescheduled for Feb. 5.
Salisbury at South Davidson
Postponed.
Carson at West Rowan (scheduled for Saturday)
Postponed. Rescheduled for Feb. 9.
East Rowan at Lake Norman Charter
There’s no jayvee girls game. The jayvee boys game will start at 4 p.m. The varsity girls hope to be on the floor at 5 p.m., with the varsity boys game around 6:30 p.m.
Carson at Concord
No jayvee games. Varsity girls will play at 4:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow.
South Rowan at Central Cabarrus
No jayvee games. Varsity girls will tip at 4 p.m., with the boys game to follow.
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown
The jayvee girls will play at 3:30 p.m., with the varsity girls and varsity boys to follow.
The jayvee boys will play in the small gym at 4:15 p.m.