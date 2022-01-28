High school basketball: Weather forecast causes schedule changes

Staff report

More snow is on the way tonight.

Administrators have made adjustments for games that were scheduled for tonight, and there have been several postponements.

West Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus

Postponed. Rescheduled for Feb. 5.

Salisbury at South Davidson

Postponed.

Carson at West Rowan (scheduled for Saturday)

Postponed. Rescheduled for Feb. 9.

East Rowan at Lake Norman Charter

There’s no jayvee girls game. The jayvee boys game will start at 4 p.m. The varsity girls hope to be on the floor at 5 p.m., with the varsity boys game around 6:30 p.m.

Carson at Concord

No jayvee games. Varsity girls will play at 4:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow.

South Rowan at Central Cabarrus

No jayvee games. Varsity girls will tip at 4 p.m., with the boys game to follow.

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown

The jayvee girls will play at 3:30 p.m., with the varsity girls and varsity boys to follow.

The jayvee boys will play in the small gym at 4:15 p.m.