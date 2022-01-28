High school basketball: 12 Cavaliers score in CCC boys romp

Published 11:08 am Friday, January 28, 2022

By Post Sports

North Rowan’s Amari McArthur (2) and Salisbury’s Deshawn Brown (3) and Juke Harris (2). Salisbury high varsity boys team defeated county rival North Rowan high on Saturday. Salisbury wins 75-50. JON C LAKEY / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 1/15/22, Salisbury,NC.

North’s Quashawn Carpenter. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

North Rowan’s Amari McArthur. JON C LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST.  

 

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s boys made a dozen 3-pointers on Thursday and crushed East Davidson 72-42 for a Central Carolina Conference win.

The game was moved up a day due to Friday night’s weather forecast.

North (12-3, 5-3) stopped a two-game skid with few issues. The Cavaliers led 18-8 after a quarter and expanded their lead to 36-22 at halftime.

North got scoring from 12 players and overmatched an East Davidson team that is still looking for its first win.

North won 83-42 in the first meeting with the Golden Eagles and has won its last 10 against East Davidson. The last time East Davidson beat the Cavaliers was in the 2008-09 season.

Amari McArthur, Quashawn Carpenter and George Maxwell scored eight points each. Derrick Hanson and Amir Alexander scored seven. Jae’mias Morrow, Jericho Charleston and Jerome Blakeney added six each.

For the Golden Eagles (0-17, 0-7), Brogan Hill scored 19 and Badin Gusa had 16.

North is scheduled to play at South Davidson on Wednesday.

 

E. Davidson     8    14   9   11   — 42

N. Rowan       18    18   14  22  — 72

E. DAVIDSON — B. Hill 19, Gusa 16, Shanks 4, Salter 2, Johnson 1.

NORTH — McArthur 8, Q. Carpenter 8, Hanson 7, Alexander 7, Maxwell 8, Morrow 6, Charleston 6, Blakeney 6, D. Carpenter 5, Smith 5, Hailey 4, Whitney 2.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

