Basketball roundup: Livingstone men win, women fall; North and West girls romp

From staff reports

RALEIGH — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team shot 64 percent and won 69-54 at St. Augustine’s on Thursday.

Livingstone made only one 3-pointer in the CIAA clash and struggled on free throws (4-for-10), but the Blue Bears were efficient from 2-point range.

Khyree Temple led the balanced Blue Bears with 14 points. Darrus Maddox scored 12. Malik Smith and Detionne Leach added eight each.

Todd Smith led the Falcons with 17 points.

Livingstone (9-5, 6-2) has won its last five games and is 4-0 to lead the Southern Division.

The Blue Bears are scheduled to play at Winston-Salem State on Saturday afternoon.

•••

Livingstone’s women’s basketball team lost at St. Augustine’s at the buzzer.

Jada Swafford made a last-second layup to beat the Blue Bears 63-61.

Swafford scored 17 points for the home team.

Jamiah Lane scored 19 for the Blue Bears. Alyssa Boyce and Daijah Turner scored 10 each.

Livingstone (3-13, 2-6) remained winless in four division games.

•••

CONCORD — West Rowan’s boys had three shots in the final seconds, but couldn’t convert and lost 68-66 at Concord.

The Spiders left the door open by missing two free throws with 10 seconds left.

William Givens Jr. led the Falcons (6-6, 4-3) with four 3-pointers and 21 points.

Peter Williams-Simpson had his biggest game of the season with 13 points. Levon Jacobs scored 12.

Johnakin Franklin scored 21 for the Spiders (14-3, 5-2), who are tied for second in the South Piedmont Conference.

•••

SPENCER — North Rowan’s girls basketball team crushed East Davidson 75-21 on Thursday in a game moved up a day due to weather concerns.

“Defense was the mindset tonight,” North head coach Anthia Smith said. “We played well together and shared the ball.”

The Cavaliers (13-5, 7-1) got 23 points and three assists from Bailee Goodlett in the Central Carolina Conference contest.

Hannah Wilkerson stuffed the stat sheet for 14 points, seven steals and five assists.

Chloee Stoner scored a career-high 13 and had five rebounds.

Bloom Goodlett doesn’t normally shoot much, but she made four 3-pointers for a career-high 12 points. She blocked two shots and had three assists.

Brittany Ellis had eight points and six rebounds. Dasia Elder had five points and four rebounds.

North finished a sweep of East Davidson (1-17, 1-6). North won 80-37 in the game played in Thomasville.

“Everyone asks how we do it with seven players,” Smith said. “We’ve got seven with heart.”

•••

West Rowan’s girls basketball team had no trouble at Concord on Thursday in a makeup game.

The Falcons (10-4, 5-2) shut out the Spiders (0-14, 0-7) in the first quarter, taking a 23-0 lead.

It was 38-7 at halftime and West cruised to a 66-22 victory.

Lauren Arnold poured in 23 for the Falcons, and De’Mya Phifer scored 21, as the Falcons stayed in third place in the South Piedmont Conference.

Also scoring for West were Mya Edwards (9), Emma Clarke (8), Makaylah Tenor (2) and Sarah Durham (2).

West is scheduled to play at Northwest Cabarrus tonight. Northwest beat Central Cabarrus 54-47 on Thursday.

•••

Michael Strickland scored 11 and Rob Caldwell had 10 to lead North Rowan’s jayvee boys to a lopsided win against East Davidson.