Shout Outs

Shive Elementary Good Citizens

Shive Elementary School has recognized the following students for the character trait for being a deep thinker.

Pre-Kindergarten: Dakota Wilhite, Bentlee Bowyer and Justice Brown.

Kindergarten: Robbie Guida, Hope Osborne, Madison Stewart, Abel Garcia, Ethan Haas, Jace Mask, Sawyer Hammill, Leon Hannah and Miles Shuping.

First Grade: Emmett Shank, Micah Oakley, Steven Serrano, Danny Gonzalez, Caythan Hinson, Sam Klauder, Mikaela Fezza, Xavier Hartford, Trey Baucom, Noah Banks and Luke Summers.

Second Grade: Jackson Hayes, Dawson Humphries, Isabella Perry, Joyce Wembolua, Alaric Lambert, Ava Branscum, Avery Campbell, Reese Rosenbaum, Jackson Earnhardt, Mason Whitley and Lincoln Compton.

Third Grade: Esmeralda Ramos-Gonzalez, Elidridge Ligon, Zailah Hagler, Kinsley Jackson, Easton Peeler, Betty Newman, Easton Bottenfield, Maddie Lowe, James LaMarre, Ayden Harrell and Paislee Compton.

Fourth Grade: Angel Garcia, Cayden Welch, Malachi Presley, Eric Harrison, Landon Goins, Brayton Norman, Jaydyn Ellenburg and Cole Smith.

Fifth Grade: Phillip Cordell, Kylie Feliciano, Ayden Frasier, Jack Churchill, Damon Poteat, Jayden Cordell, Michael Fezza, Paxton Woodie and Bryson Miller.

Collegiate honors

Megyn Spicer, of Salisbury, was named to Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University.

Davis Helms, of Harrisburg, received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences at the University of Alabama.

Amy Rawson, of Gold Hill, received a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.