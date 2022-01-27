North Rowan grad Hargrave headed to Pro Bowl

From staff and wire reports

Philadelphia defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday, replacing Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark as an injury replacement.

For Hargrave, it is the first Pro Bowl selection he has received in his four-year career in the NFL.

As a free agent, Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020 after starting his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a slow start to the beginning of his Eagles career due to nagging injuries, the 2011 graduate of North Rowan High took off in 2021. He has asserted himself in the middle of the defensive line, becoming the focal point for opposing offenses when it comes to players they have to slow down.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Feb. 6 at 3 p.m.

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry and Minnesota Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill also have been selected as injury replacements for the Pro Bowl.

Landry is replacing Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers), and O’Neill is replacing Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers). This will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for both fourth-year players, who were each selected in the second round of the 2018 draft.

Landry concluded the best season of his career with a team-leading 12 sacks and 75 tackles, the second most on the Titans. He also had 49 quarterback pressures, 14 tackles for loss and one forced fumble and is scheduled to become a free agent in March. Landry had 1 1/2 sacks and six tackles in Tennessee’s divisional round playoff loss to Cincinnati.

O’Neill played 100% of the offensive snaps for the Vikings this season, as the offensive line allowed 28 sacks, the sixth fewest in the NFL. Dalvin Cook also led the NFC with 1,159 rushing yards in 13 games. O’Neill signed a five-year contract extension valued at $92 million in September.

Hargrave’s teammate Brandon Brooks, right guard for the Philadelphia Eagles, also announced his retirement Wednesday after 10 seasons in the NFL.