Letter: Time to touch pocketbooks of those who litter

On my walk, I always pick up trash as I go.

Needless to say, I have picked up everything from drug needles to masks hanging in trees and anything else you can think of in between. Of course, I use protective gear.

A recent day capped it even for me. I picked up a thick paper that was stapled together, and it was from a doctor’s office. It had the lady’s name, address, phone number, all of the meds she takes, all her medical records and anything else you would like to know. I was in shock. She better be glad I have a shredder and am an honest person.

OK. It’s time for the county commissioners to do something about this trash all over every road in Rowan County. Let’s include the towns of Rowan County also; you need to step up too. Let’s start with making people who live in our towns follow the codes. It is way past putting a note on the front door of some of these folks. It’s time to touch a few pocketbooks. I bet that would wake some of them up.

— Patsy Duncan

Spencer