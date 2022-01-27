High school basketball: Carson boys lose on road

Published 1:46 am Thursday, January 27, 2022

By Post Sports

Carson’s Cam Burleyson (2) drives on Salisbury’s Cameron Stout (12). The Salisbury high boys varsity team defeated the Carson high team 71-48. . JON C LAKEY / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 11/30/21, China Grove,NC.

 

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Carson’s boys basketball team lost 65-49 at Central Davidson in Wednesday’s non-conference game.

Central made six 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 20-12 lead and built a comfortable 37-19 edge by halftime.

Dylan Tysinger,  a senior point guard, scored 15 for the Spartans (11-6). Luke Daniels made three 3-pointers.

Colin Ball scored 15 for the Cougars (3-14). Cameron Burleyson had 12. Mikey Beasley contributed nine points.

Carson is scheduled to play at Concord on Friday.

 

Carson’s Cameron Burleyson drives.  JON C LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST.

Carson             12    7     17  13   — 49

C. Davidson    20  17    15  13   — 65

CARSON — Ball 15, Burleyson 12, Beasley 9,  Burris 6, Howard 4, Taylor 2, Guida 1.

C. DAVIDSON — D. Tysinger 15, Rusnak 11, Daniels 9, Melton 8, Carrick 7, Casilac 7, Staten 4, A. Tysinger 2, Deloatch 2.

