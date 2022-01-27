High school basketball: Carson boys lose on road

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Carson’s boys basketball team lost 65-49 at Central Davidson in Wednesday’s non-conference game.

Central made six 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 20-12 lead and built a comfortable 37-19 edge by halftime.

Dylan Tysinger, a senior point guard, scored 15 for the Spartans (11-6). Luke Daniels made three 3-pointers.

Colin Ball scored 15 for the Cougars (3-14). Cameron Burleyson had 12. Mikey Beasley contributed nine points.

Carson is scheduled to play at Concord on Friday.

Carson 12 7 17 13 — 49

C. Davidson 20 17 15 13 — 65

CARSON — Ball 15, Burleyson 12, Beasley 9, Burris 6, Howard 4, Taylor 2, Guida 1.

C. DAVIDSON — D. Tysinger 15, Rusnak 11, Daniels 9, Melton 8, Carrick 7, Casilac 7, Staten 4, A. Tysinger 2, Deloatch 2.