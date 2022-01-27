Education briefs: Pre-apprenticeship leads to career for Salisbury High student

Salisbury High School senior Jacob Gleason committed to a paid apprenticeship at Salisbury-based manufacturing company Power Curbers in Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ first career signing in December. Gleason enrolled at Salisbury High during his junior year after a move from Texas. After telling his counselors that he enjoyed working with his hands, they suggested he give the school’s Advanced Manufacturing Academy a try.

“Once I started doing it, I really enjoyed it,” Gleason said. “I enjoy what I get to do working with my hands.”

Advanced manufacturing teacher Dwayne Foy immediately noticed Gleason’s skill at the academy. This made Gleason a potential student-candidate for a pre-apprenticeship at Power Curbers through Apprenticeship Rowan. In addition to receiving hands-on training in a high-paying career path, he was also paid for his work through NextGen at NCWorks.

“He’s an extraordinary student, and he’s going to do very well in the manufacturing environment,” Foy said before adding, “I’m just so proud of him.”

During his pre-apprenticeship, Gleason had the opportunity to explore different aspects of the manufacturing industry, including assembly, hydraulics, hydraulic schematics and electrical.

Randy Ward, who supervises Jacob at Power Curbers, said Gleason came in willing to learn, and he immediately left a positive impression with his co-workers.

“He’s impressed us all,” Ward said. “Jacob has a bright future in Rowan County, and I’m so excited to be a part of it,” Ward said.

“Jacob really found his niche,” said RSS Career and Technical Education Director Holly Pore. “We encourage those in Rowan-Salisbury Schools to develop their passions, and then we help build that interest and connect it to a career. Jacob was able to connect his passion and interest to a career.”

Not only did Gleason gain valuable job experience in the field, his interest in Advanced Manufacturing kept him engaged in school.

“Honestly, before I had this opportunity, I probably would have dropped out,” Gleason said. “My life changed.”

Corriher-Lipe will charter a Future Farmers of America chapter

Corriher-Lipe Middle School will charter a Future Farmers of America chapter on Friday.

The establishment of Corriher-Lipe’s FFA chapter is a re-instatement of a chapter. The school originally served as Landis High School before developing into Corriher-Lipe Junior High.

When the school served as a high school and subsequent middle school, the school hosted an agriculture program and FFA chapter. The chapter had been settled since the first opening of the school but was dissolved after transitioning to a sixth to eighth grade education in 1989. Through FFA, Corriher-Lipe plans to reestablish the tradition of agriculture education.

Salisbury Academy offers puberty education for children

Families of the community are invited to join Salisbury Academy for Guyology and Girlology classes on puberty education Sunday, Feb. 27. Registration is required and one parent is to accompany each child.

Guyology for boys ages 9-11 is scheduled from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. The school will provide accurate information concerning growth, hygiene, nutrition, and girls in an environment that is both active and entertaining.

Girlology for girls ages 8-11 is scheduled from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This class provides attendees with information amount the changing of bodies and minds that comes with puberty so that they are prepared before it happens. Topics to be covered in this class include growth and development, bras and bra shopping, hygiene, and nutrition.

To learn more and sign up for a class visit salisburyacademy.org/campus-life/enrichmentprogramming.cfm