College basketball: Tar Heels upset No. 21 Duke women 78-62

Associated Press

DURHAM — Alyssa Ustby tossed in 20 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 15 to power North Carolina to a 78-62 romp over No. 21 Duke on Thursday night.

Todd-Williams had eight of her 12 first-half points in the second quarter as the Tar Heels (16-3, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) — who led 19-18 after the first period — used a 28-8 run to take a commanding 47-26 lead at halftime. The Blue Devils (13-5, 4-4) got no closer than 14 after intermission.

Ustby sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor for North Carolina, adding six rebounds and three steals. Todd-Williams did her damage on 7-of-11 shooting with seven boards, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Elizabeth Balogun and Miela Goodchild led Duke with 14 points apiece. Goodchild, who did not play in the Blue Devils’ 74-65 win over Virginia last time out, missed nine of her first 10 shots before connecting on four of her last five attempts. Shayeann Day-Wilson, fresh off her second ACC freshman of the week honor, scored 10 on 3-of-16 shooting. She added eight rebounds and four assists. Day-Wilson was 0 for 4 from 3-point range. She entered the game having made 30 from distance, already 10th on Duke’s all-time freshman list.

North Carolina shot 45% overall and 38% from beyond the arc (6 of 16). Duke shot 38% overall and made 7 of 25 from distance.

The Tar Heels hold a 54-52 edge in the all-time series. It was the first meeting between the rivals since Feb. 6, 2020 — a 71-61 Duke victory.

North Carolina will host North Carolina State on Sunday. Duke travels to play No. 5 Louisville on Sunday.

Men’s games

Appalachian State 61, Arkansas State 54: Michael Almonacy had 13 points as Appalachian State got past Arkansas State in Boone.

Justin Forrest had 13 points for Appalachian State (13-9, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Donovan Gregory added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Adrian Delph had 10 points.

Marquis Eaton had 13 points for the Red Wolves (13-5, 4-2). Norchad Omier added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Malcolm Farrington had 10 points.

Gardner-Webb 61, UNC Asheville 55: D’Maurian Williams had 21 points as visiting Gardner-Webb topped UNC Asheville.

Lance Terry had 11 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-10, 4-3 Big South Conference).

LJ Thorpe had 16 points to pace the Bulldogs (11-9, 3-4). Tajion Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds. Drew Pember had 10 points and nine boards.

Gardner-Webb won despite a season-low 24 points in the second half.

Elon 61, William & Mary 54: Michael Graham had a career-high 20 points plus 12 rebounds as Elon won at home against William & Mary. Graham hit 10 of 13 shots.

Torrence Watson had 14 points for Elon (6-15, 3-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Hunter McIntosh added 13 points.

Ben Wight had 14 points for the Tribe (4-17, 3-5). Connor Kochera added 12 points and six rebounds. Brandon Carroll had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

UNC Wilmington 67, Northeastern 62: Jaylen Sims had 20 points as UNC Wilmington won its 10th consecutive game, narrowly beating visiting Northeastern.

Shykeim Phillips had 17 points for UNC Wilmington (13-5, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Association). The Seahawks forced a season-high 20 turnovers by the Huskies (6-14, 0-9), who have lost 10 games in a row.