Blotter: Jan. 27

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported a motor vehicle theft Tuesday in the 2000 block of Lower Palmer Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported an assault Tuesday in the 600 block of White Rock venue in Salisbury.

• A man overdosed Tuesday in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Ryan Chamberlain, 25, was charged Tuesday with being a fugitive from justice in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Raymond Stephenson, 41, was charged Tuesday with being a fugitive from justice in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Giovanni Alonzo Leal, 27, was charged Tuesday with possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute in the 500 block of East Bank Street in Salisbury.

• Trevor O’Neal Burris, 29, was charged Tuesday with assault with a deadly weapon in the 3800 block of Cliffdale Road in Salisbury.