Retired Rowan teacher credits friend for Powerball win

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Staff Report

Nancy Linn, left, poses for a photo after winning with a Powerball ticket.

SALISBURY — A local woman says she has a friend to thank for her $150,000 Powerball win.

“My friend was stopping to get a Powerball ticket after we played bridge and she convinced me to get one too,” said Nancy Linn. “She even suggested I get the $3 ticket.”

Linn, a 72-year-old retired first grade teacher and tennis coach, took her friend’s advice and bought a $3 Power Play ticket in the Jan. 19 drawing. She matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. Her $50,000 win tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

“I was so ecstatic I couldn’t even believe it,” Linn said. “I’m still in shock.”

Linn bought her Quick Pick ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury. She said the win is especially meaningful to her because of her background in teaching.

“As a former teacher, I really can appreciate how great the lottery is for education,” Linn said.

Linn claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516. She wants to use some of her winnings to remodel a bathroom, but she also plans to give back to people in need as well.

“There are a lot of different organizations and people I know that could really use a pick-me-up,” Linn said.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing was is $91 million, or $63.5 million cash. The odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

More News

Salisbury council to discuss public safety, capital projects, housing during planning retreat

Three charged with badly beating man, leaving him naked, zip-tied at Cabarrus County quarry

Fired Trinity Oaks employee will be charged for throwing knife, damaging car

Central Virginia VA director to lead Salisbury VA Health Care System until permanent hire made

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the Sam Moir Christmas Classic shooting be an inflection point and produce change needed to stop another, similar incident?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...