Retired Rowan teacher credits friend for Powerball win

SALISBURY — A local woman says she has a friend to thank for her $150,000 Powerball win.

“My friend was stopping to get a Powerball ticket after we played bridge and she convinced me to get one too,” said Nancy Linn. “She even suggested I get the $3 ticket.”

Linn, a 72-year-old retired first grade teacher and tennis coach, took her friend’s advice and bought a $3 Power Play ticket in the Jan. 19 drawing. She matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. Her $50,000 win tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

“I was so ecstatic I couldn’t even believe it,” Linn said. “I’m still in shock.”

Linn bought her Quick Pick ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury. She said the win is especially meaningful to her because of her background in teaching.

“As a former teacher, I really can appreciate how great the lottery is for education,” Linn said.

Linn claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516. She wants to use some of her winnings to remodel a bathroom, but she also plans to give back to people in need as well.

“There are a lot of different organizations and people I know that could really use a pick-me-up,” Linn said.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing was is $91 million, or $63.5 million cash. The odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 292 million.