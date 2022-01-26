High school basketball: West boys win 19th straight against Raiders

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — Playing for the first time since Jan. 7, West Rowan’s boys basketball team finally returned to action on Tuesday.

There was some rust. South Rowan, still looking for its first win, was able to stay even with the Falcons the first six minutes or so.

West closed the first quarter on a run for a 20-13 lead, picked up steam and was able to shut down the Raiders (0-16, 0-8) the rest of the way.

Thirteen Falcons scored in a 68-30 South Piedmont Conference victory.

West (6-5, 4-2) won 71-12 when the teams played in December.

William Givens Jr. made three 3-pointers in the first quarter and got all of his 14 points in the first half to lead the Falcons. Athan Gill and Levon Jacobs scored seven each.

Jacob Ritchie scored eight for South. He’s averaged 11.3 points per game since he was cleared to play in late December.

West has had many close calls against the Raiders but has won 19 straight meetings in the series.

South’s last win against West was 73-71 in the 2012 Christmas tournament.

Mike Gurley logged his 445th coaching win at West and his 547th as a varsity head coach.

West got some help in the middle of the SPC standings when East Rowan upset Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday.

South 13 4 4 9 — 30

West 20 16 17 15 — 68

SOUTH — Ritchie 8, Jones 6, Anderson 5, Pozyck 4, McGuire 2.

WEST — Givens 14, Gill 7, Jacobs 7, Cowan 6, Norman 6, Loeblein 5, Holmes 5, Stockton 4, Connolly 4, Noble 4, Williams-Simpson 2, Kennedy 2, Greene 2.