High school basketball: North girls break school record for defense

Published 5:12 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Post Sports

Salisbury’s Kyla Bryant (11) and North Rowan’s Dasia Elder (10). Salisbury high varsity girls team defeated county rival North Rowan high on Saturday. Salisbury wins 66-42. JON C LAKEY / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 1/15/22, Salisbury,NC.

North Rowan’s Dasia Elder defends against Salisbury. JON C LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST.

 

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s girls set the school record for fewest points allowed in Tuesday’s 50-8 Central Carolina Conference win against Thomasville.

North allowed 13 against Monroe in the 1961-62 season and also allowed 13 against South Stanly last season.

The main goal for the Cavaliers going into the game was 20 assists.

The Cavaliers came close with 16.  Hannah Wilkerson had six assists, while Bailee Goodlett had five.

“The focus was getting everyone in the right positions,” North coach Anthia Smith said. “We had 21 team rebounds.”

Goodlett had 15 points and six steals, in addition to her assists. The sophomore has scored in double figures in every game this season.

Wilkerson had six points, five steals and five rebounds.

Chloee Stoner had eight points, three rebounds and two steals for the Cavaliers (12-5, 6-1). Brittany Ellis had six points and six rebounds. Bloom Goodlett had five points and three steals. Dasia Elder had six points and two assists. Krisstyle Stockton hd four points and three rebounds.

North won 76-17 against Thomasville (0-12, 0-5) in the first meeting this season.

East Davidson is next for the Cavaliers on Friday.

NORTH — Bailee Goodlett 15, Stoner 8, Wilkerson 6, Ellis 6, Elder 6, Bloom Goodlett 5, Stockton 4.

 

 

 

 

 

More Sports

High school basketball: Mustangs fall at NWC

High school basketball: Salisbury boys stay undefeated in CCC

High school basketball: Big win for East boys

High school basketball: Carson boys cool off

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the Sam Moir Christmas Classic shooting be an inflection point and produce change needed to stop another, similar incident?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...