High school basketball: North boys lose to Thomasville

Staff report

SPENCER — Thomasville’s stout boys basketball team completed a season sweep of North Rowan on Tuesday with a 76-62 victory in the North gym.

Thomasville and Salisbury are still unbeaten in the split 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference and obviously haven’t squared off yet. They were supposed to play Friday, but were postponed.

Thomasville beat North 72-57 in Thomasville to start the CCC season.

The Cavaliers (11-3, 4-3) had hopes of turning things around at home, but really didn’t give themselves a chance. They made only two 3-pointers and missed 15 of 23 free-throw attempts.

The Cavaliers were playing for the first time since Jan. 15.

Ranked fourth in 1A West, Thomasville led 45-23 at halftime.

North had a nice fourth quarter to make the final score closer.

Jabrii Carolina led the Bulldogs (11-3, 5-0) with 14 points. Janhri Luckey scored 12, and Jaylen Henry had 11.

Darell Carpenter and Quashawn Carpenter scored 12 each for North, while Derrick Hanson and George Maxwell had 10.

North gets a chance to bounce back against East Davidson on Friday.

Thomasville 18 27 19 12 — 76

North 8 15 16 23 — 62

THOMASVILLE — Carolina 14, Luckey 12, Henry 11, Washington 9, McKoy 8, Knight 7, Dickerson 6, Gladden 5, Graham 4, Smith 2.

NORTH — Q. Carpenter 12, D. Carpenter 12, Maxwell 10, Hanson 10, Alexander 8, Charleston 4, McArthur 4, Smith 3, O’Kelly 2.