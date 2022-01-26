High school basketball: Mustangs fall at NWC

Published 4:43 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Post Sports

East Rowan’s Peyton Whicker (10). Fourth seed West Rowan high school girls team defeated the fifth seed East Rowan team in the opening round of the Sam Moir Christmas Classic . JON C LAKEY / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/28/21, Salisbury,NC.

East Rowan’s Peyton Whicker battles against West Rowan in the opening round of the Sam Moir Christmas Classic. JON C LAKEY / FOR THE SALISBURY POST.

 

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — East Rowan’s girls basketball team stayed in the game at Northwest Cabarrus for a half, but the Trojans pulled away.

Northwest’s 52-31 victory on Tuesday kept the Trojans (10-1, 6-1) in the thick of the race in the South Piedmont Conference.

Carson is 7-1 in the league, but Northwest won at home against Carson. Northwest’s lone loss came at West Rowan.

East (4-10, 1-6) trailed 25-16 at halftime, but the scrappy Trojans expanded their lead to 43-27 in the third quarter.

East was limited to 15 points in the second half.

Madie Honeycutt, a senior guard, led the Mustangs in scoring for the fourth straight game. She scored 14 points.

Mac Misenheimer added eight points, but East lost its sixth straight game. Freshman Daisy Berry scored her first four varsity points.

Next for the Mustangs is a trip to Lake Norman Charter on Friday. East battled in a 53-49 loss to LNC in Granite Quarry.

East     5    11   11   4  —  31

NWC  14  11   18   9   — 52

EAST — Honeycutt 14, Misenheimer 8, Berry 4, Miller 2, Waddell 2, Whicker 1.

 

 

 

