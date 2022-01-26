High school basketball: Carson boys cool off

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s boys basketball team started out as if it was going to make it three wins in a row, but the Cougars cooled off.

Lake Norman Charter, one of the upper-tier teams in the 3A South Piedmont Conference, clamped down defensively in the second quarter and went on to beat Carson 59-47 on Tuesday.

Carson’s strong start — an 18-12 lead after a quarter — was sabotaged by a five-point second quarter and a seven-point third quarter.

Carson averages 49 points per game, so this was nothing new. Carson (3-13, 2-6) scored 64 and 61 in two wins over South Rowan, but it’s been a battle to get to 50 most of the season.

Carson was blown out 64-35 the first time it played Lake Norman Charter, so this was progress, but that won’t be any consolation to the Cougars.

Jay Howard had the hot hand for Carson and scored 17. The Cougars got a career-high nine from Hunter Burris. Cameron Burleyson contributed eight.

Isaiah Martino, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, scored 23 for the Knights (8-5, 5-2), who are doing very well in their first year in 3A and are tied for second place.

Brady Kester, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, had a height advantage and scored 12.

Carson is scheduled to play a non-conference road game tonight at Central Davidson.

LN Charter 12 14 12 21 — 59

Carson 18 5 7 17 — 47

LNC — Martino 23, Kester 12, Burnette 6, J. Maguson 5, Lowe 5, Fox 5, Lay 2, C. Magnuson 1.

CARSON — Howard 17, Burris 9, Burleyson 8, Ball 6, Collins 5, Beasley 2.