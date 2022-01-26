Fired Trinity Oaks employee will be charged for throwing knife, damaging car

Published 11:32 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Josh Bergeron

SALISBURY — A former employee will face charges after throwing a knife and striking a staff member at Trinity Oaks.

Salisbury Police said an unnamed employee was fired Tuesday and returned Wednesday. The employee damaged his or her former bosses car and tossed knives at the boss. One struck the former boss in the calf and caused a minor cut.

Police said charges will be filed against the former employee, who fled the campus.

In a news release, Lutheran Services Carolinas, who runs Trinity Oaks, said the team member received medical care for the cut on the scene and that police took a person into custody.

“Trinity Oaks was locked down out of an abundance of caution as the safety of the Trinity Oaks residents and teammates is paramount,” Lutheran Services Carolinas said in its news release. “Please be in prayer for all of those involved.”

