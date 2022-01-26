Blotter: Jan 26

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Monday reported his house in the 2400 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf was shot at. There were no injuries.

• Fraud was reported Monday in the 6000 block of Bertie Avenue in Salisbury.

• A camper was vandalized Monday while at a storage lot in the 4100 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

• Buckeye Construction on Monday reported the theft of two batteries in the 600 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported the larceny of a motorcycle trailer containing tools and car parts in the 700 block of Lippard Road.

• A woman on Monday reported an assault in the 200 block of Wal Hollow Lane in Mooresville.

• Misty Graham Maggard, 40, was charged Monday with malicious conduct by a prisoner in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Imonti Khalid Newton, 22, was charged Monday with felony assault by strangulation in the 68000 block of North I-85 in China Grove.

• Cornelius Lamar Butler, 24, was charged Monday with intimidating or interfering with a witness in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• James Dean Shehan, 38, was charged Monday with selling or delivering a schedule three controlled substance in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Matthew Wayne Bradshaw, 30, was charged Monday with possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Bell Cleaners on Tuesday reported a metal pin from a trailer hitch came off and went through a window in the 1700 block of West Innes Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported his wallet was stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Lakewood Drive.

• Brenner Crossing Apartments on Tuesday reported vandalism in the 600 block of Roy Leazer Avenue.

• An assault was reported Monday in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue at Rowan Medical Center.