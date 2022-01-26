Basketball: Rockwell Christian’s Hall scores 1,000th point

Staff report

Rockwell Christian’s Landon Hall needed 16 points for 1,000 for his career entering Monday’s home game.

He made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the first quarter against Southview Christian (Statesville).

Hall had 14 points late in the second quarter when he was fouled on a cut to the basket. He made free throws for his 999th and 1,000th points.

He finished the game with five 3-pointers and 30 points.

Rockwell Christian (16-9) won 90-64.