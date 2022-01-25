Misenheimer Police investigating alleged sexual assault at Gray Stone Day School

By Charles Curcio

Stanly News & Press

An incident at a basketball game at Gray Stone Day School one month ago is under investigation, Misenheimer Police confirmed Friday.

Ernest and Rosie Alexander, parents of a Gray Stone student, filed a police report Dec. 3, 2021, regarding an alleged assault on their daughter.

“We’ve taken (the case) to juvenile,” Police Chief Erik McGinnis said. “We are waiting to hear word back from juvenile folks to see if they are going to do a petition.”

The chief said he was “not sure where it will go” from the initial report submitted. “We gathered statements from witnesses. It was about all what he had to go on.”

McGinnis said he was working security at the basketball game when athletic director Scott Wolfe told the chief “we had a conduct issue going on.” He said he did not know what had happened until one of the daughter’s parents came up and told him.

“From that initial report, we started gathering as much information as we could, which was not a huge amount,” McGinnis said.

At a recent meeting of the Gray Stone Board of Directors, Rosie Alexander spoke in the public comments section about the incident. She quoted NC General Statute 115C-288, which deals with the powers and duties of a high school principal. Section G reads as follows:

“When the principal has personal knowledge or actual notice from school personnel that an act has occurred on school property involving assault resulting in serious personal injury, sexual assault, sexual offense, rape, kidnapping, indecent liberties with a minor, assault involving the use of a weapon, possession of a firearm in violation of the law, possession of a weapon in violation of the law, or possession of a controlled substance in violation of the law, the principal shall immediately report the act to the appropriate local law enforcement agency.”

In the meeting, Alexander said “Gray Stone chose to ignore the statute on Dec. 3, 2021, when my eighth-grade daughter was sexually assaulted in the commons right here at 6:15 p.m. by a 10th grade boy.”

She called the lack of response from Gray Stone Administrator Helen Nance, High School Principal Jeff Walter and Middle School Principal Kristen Grey “an injustice.”

The Stanly News & Press contacted Nance, who did not comment.