Letter: As sheriff, Cato will ensure all are safer

In recent weeks, we have seen less than positive messages about the upcoming sheriff election, some of the candidates, campaign messages and the issues within the sheriff’s office.

I want to focus on a positive perspective and offer a message that some may not have realized: Sheriff Auten has given over 30 years of service to the citizens of Rowan County, with 10 of those as the sheriff. Tommie Cato has put the citizens of Rowan and its deputies first and provided excellent service to the county.

If you have been happy with Sheriff Auten’s service, then the best option to replace him without a doubt is Tommie Cato. Tommie’s community-first mindset and ability to work hand in hand with other leaders have been proven time and time again with his accomplishments.

Tommie has also served for over 30 years. Tommie’s a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Tommie retired from one of the most highly respected law enforcement agencies, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and then began serving with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Tommie’s work within Rowan-Salisbury Schools and with the administrators, teachers and students have positively impacted the community. In addition, Tommie has led the Rowan County Law Enforcement Explorers group, mentoring high school-age students interested in law enforcement. Also, he assists with local fundraisers and services for area schools, churches and veterans’ groups.

Tommie is an active member of his church outside of work and work-related activities. Along with other members of his men’s group, he builds wheelchair ramps for veterans and others that can’t afford to pay for this necessity for their homes.

Tommie will ensure that Rowan continues to become a community where all are safer by providing professional, trustworthy and ethical law enforcement services.

— Ray Trexler

Salisbury