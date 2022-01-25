Kannapolis seeking vendors for Jiggy With the Piggy Festival in May

The city of Kannapolis is planning the annual Jiggy with the Piggy Festival for the weekend of May 13 to 15.

The festival will take place in downtown Kannapolis and the city is seeking vendors and sponsors to participate in the event. The event attracts thousands of attendees annually.

The festival includes over 80 barbecue competition teams seeking Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned honors, more than a hundred arts and craft vendors, free concerts, the Jiggy 5K Walk/Run, a family friendly movie, kid’s zone fun and rides, a people’s choice pork tasting event and more. Country great Sammy Kershaw will be the featured performer of the festival. He will perform a free concert on Friday, May 13.

Registration is open for all arts and crafts and commercial vendors. Spaces are limited and the number of arts and crafts vendors in various categories will be capped.

The arts and craft categories are:

Baked goods

Bath/body products

Candle making

Glass

Home décor

Home grown

Jewelry

Leatherworker

Metal working

Mixed media

Nonprofit/churches

Paint/draw/graphic

Photography

Pottery/ceramics

Textiles/sewing

Woodworking

Yarn

Commercial vendors are welcome, but only 10% of the vendor spaces will be reserved for commercial vendors.

There is a $100 fee for arts and craft vendors, $175 for food vendors and $200 for commercial vendors. Applications will only be accepted online and may be found at jiggywiththepiggy.com.