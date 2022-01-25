Blotter: Suspect sought in Kannapolis armed robbery

KANNAPOLIS — Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery of Shoe Show on North Cannon Boulevard.

The incident occurred Friday when a suspect came into the store 200 block of North Cannon Boulevard, approached the clerk, displayed and handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect received several hundred dollars in cash.

The suspect was described as being a Black man who was 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a puffy jacket and blue jeans. There was no footage or photos available of the incident.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 you can contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A recreational vehicle worth an estimated $4,000 was stolen Friday from the 8200 block of Smith Road in Kannapolis.

• A woman reported a larceny Friday in the 200 block of Old Mill Pond Rod in Rockwell. The total estimated loss was $1,200.

• A man reported a larceny Saturday in the 1000 block of Silvertrace Drive in Salisbury.

• Love’s Travel Stops and Country stores on Saturday reported a larceny where $179 in items were stolen.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Sunday in the 5400 block of Creekwood Drive in Salisbury. The estimated loss was $700.

• Multiple thefts from vehicles were reported Sunday in the 1000 block of Miller Road in China Grove.

• A Bank of America check was reported stolen Sunday in the 100 block of Eagle Drive.

• Damarion Rondell Matthews, 18, was charged Friday with obtaining property by false pretenses.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• MT Automotive on Monday reported fraud resulting in a $1,123 loss in the 1100 block of Statesville Boulevard.