Blotter: West Rowan student brought handgun to school in backpack

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says an unloaded handgun was found Thursday in the backpack of a 14-year-old West Rowan High School student.

A teacher learned about the gun because one student reported a firearm was in another student’s backpack, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to being unloaded, there was no ammunition found in the backpack.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the student admitted to having the gun and reported forgetting it was in the backpack. The student will face charges as a juvenile for the incident.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A domestic fight was reported Thursday in the 200 block of Cherokee Lane in Salisbury.

• A man reported a burglary Thursday in the 200 block of Keller Farm Road in Cleveland.

• Property damage occurred to two vehicles Thursday in the 1300 block of Oliver Road in Rockwell.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• An overdose was reported Friday in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue.

• An overdose was reported Friday in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A fraud/forgery was reported Friday in the 100 block of Overman Avenue.

• A woman reported a stolen vehicle Saturday in the 1000 block of Old Plank Road.

• A hit-and-run was reported Saturday in the 300 block of Messner Street.

• A woman reported a stolen vehicle Sunday in the 1400 block of West Monroe Street.

• A man reported a stolen vehicle Sunday in the 300 block of Elm Street.

• A woman reported larceny from a vehicle in the 500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• An overdosed was reported Sunday in the 800 block of West Thomas Street.