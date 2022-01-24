Ask Us: Does Salisbury schedule bulk item pickup days?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

While Salisbury residents can pay and schedule bulk item collection throughout the year, the city hosts four seasonal “spruce up” weeks to collect bulk items for free.

Bulk items are considered household items that are unable to fit in the regular bins used for regular garbage and recycling collection. A reader asked if the city ever schedules bulk item pickup days and whether collection is divided into sections of the city.

Residential and business curbside waste collection is provided by the Public Services Department each week. The city limits are divided into five sections for routes. But if residents have bulky items that need to be collected, they can call the waste collection team at 704-638-5256 to schedule an appointment. Public Works Director Craig Powers said the city is working on providing an online scheduling system, but for now, a call must be made to the department.

Bulky items are also collected with a fee. It costs $10 for two bulky items, with an additional $5 for each additional item. Each bag or box costs $2.50, while loads that exceed what a truck can fit costs $75. Charges for specific cases will be calculated upon arrival, but all fees must be paid in advance.

Bulk item collection excludes electronics such as TVs and computer equipment as well as building materials such as carpet, lumber and windows.

However, the city also hosts a “Spruce Up” week each season that allows bulk pickup on the same days as residents’ regular collection services. During such weeks, no appointments are necessary and residents can place items at the curb on their regular collection day before 7 a.m. At that time, the city will pick up old appliances, tires without rims and extra bagged trash. These spruce weeks are also only for residents, not businesses.

The Spring Spruce Up Week is scheduled for the week of April 4, while the summer week begins July 11.

Solid Waste Supervisor Danny Rogers told the Post the city collects an average of 230 tons of garbage in a week. During spruce weeks when bulky items are collection, that increases by another 30-40 tons.