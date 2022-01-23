Letter: Sky will fall when swamp is drained

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 23, 2022

By Post Letters

I am responding to John Hood’s “Our sky was never falling” article published Tuesday.

Mr. Hood I believe your “sky is still falling.” Those 918,443 people leaving the blue states and coming to North Carolina will register Democrat or unaffiliated like I am. And the next election you will find out that your “sky fell” when Donald Trump’s campaign promise of “draining the swamp” is fulfilled when not only he (being impeached twice) but all of his supporters will be taken down with him.

— Steven Arey

Salisbury

