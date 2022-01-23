College women’s basketball: Catawba rallies for home win

Staff report SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s basketball played a stellar fourth quarter and rallied to beat Lincoln Memorial for another South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday afternoon.

Lyrik Thorne (season-high 23 points) and former South Rowan standout Janiya Downs (19) carried the Indians to a 72-65 victory at Goodman Gym, while Jada Davie added 10 big ones off the bench.

Thorne shot a spectacular 6-for-7 on 3-pointers and had eight assists. Downs made three 3-pointers.

Shemya Stanback pulled down nine rebounds, while Mercedes Wampler had eight.

The Indians overcame a defiicit that got as steep as 13 points in the third quarter. They still trailed by seven heading to the fourth quarter.

Lincoln Memorial led 35-32 at halftime.

When the visitors outscored Catawba 15-5 to open the second half, the Indians were down 50-37 with 5:52 left in the quarter.

Catawba reduced the deficit to 59-52 heading to the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Catawba ramped up the defensive pressure and forced eight turnovers, while outscoring LMU 20-6.

A 10-0 run, capped by a Thorne 3-pointer, gave the Indians a 62-61 lead with 4:40 left.

They held off the Railsplitters the rest of the way.

Catawba (15-2, 12-2) won despite a career-high 28 points by LMU’s Lindsay Proffitt.

Thanks mostly to Thorne, Catawba shot 13-for-25 on 3-pointers. Catawba shot 44.6 percent from the field, much better than the season average, and shot better than 50 percent in the second half.

Catawba had a 12-2 advantage in offensive boards and a 10-4 edge in steals.

The Railsplitters (8-6, 6-5) made the long road trip to Salisbury on Friday. Catawba won 60-57 at LMU early in the season.

•••

Wingate (16-1, 14-0) stayed undefeated in the SAC with a 74-58 win against Carson-Newman. Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) scored 26 points for the Bulldogs. Catawba moved past Carson-Newman (15-4, 12-3) into second place.