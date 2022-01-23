Chamber of Commerce Talent Attraction Guide now available

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Membership Directory and Talent Attraction Guide, published in conjunction with the Salisbury Post, is now available.

Chamber members have been mailed their copies. Extra copies are available to members at the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s office at 204 E Innes St. Non-members may purchase a copy for $10.

The Talent Attraction Guide is specifically designed for employers to attract new employees to the community. It provides valuable information on demographics, education and training resources, recreation opportunities and government services.

The Membership Directory sections feature Chamber members both alphabetically and by their business category. By using this Directory for business referrals, you can rest assured that you are doing business with companies that are the best in their industry and are good corporate citizens.

For additional information, contact the Chamber at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or rowanchamber.com.